  • Triple H reportedly wants to be like UFC CEO Dana White

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 10, 2025 22:12 GMT
Triple H at Wrestlepalooza (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Triple H at Wrestlepalooza (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has been the Stamford-based promotion's Head of Creative for over three years. However, the legendary former world champion reportedly envisions himself to be like UFC CEO and President Dana White.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that The Game allegedly wants to be the Dana White of WWE, to the extent that one of the sources used the term "Dana Envy." However, Meltzer further mentioned that a different source claimed that Hunter's attempts at doing so have not hurt the wrestling promotion.

Elsewhere in the Wrestling Observer's Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Triple H's political priorities outside WWE have allegedly started hurting the wrestling promotion, as he had recently been absent from some shows.

Former WWE manager claims Triple H is similar to AEW CEO Tony Khan in one aspect

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette spoke about a major similarity between Triple H and Tony Khan on a recent edition of The Jim Cornette Experience.

The 64-year-old opined that the Stamford-based promotion should unify the tag team championships. However, Cornette believes that WWE would not do so, as Triple H and Co., just like AEW CEO Tony Khan, like a greater number of titles on their shows.

"There is the reason why they did it before. It’s so that they could tour more efficiently with having two touring groups, but they don't tour anymore as much as, just go as we said to the highest bidder and the big shows and TV. It probably would be a benefit, but I don't think they will, just because I think they're like Tony. They like all the belts. They think their fans like all these belts, and then they can use the belts to fight the other belts. Then we don't need the wrestlers anymore," Cornette said.

Jim Cornette's suggestion to unify the tag team title belts arose from the fact that World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have defended the gold only once in their current reign that has already surpassed a hundred days. It will be interesting to see if the promotion switches back to just one pair of tag team titles, just like the women's division.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

