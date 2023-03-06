Triple H's current plans for the main event of WrestleMania 39 - Reports

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H is gearing up for his first WrestleMania 39 as the head of creative, and fans have huge expectations from him.

The Game took over the creative charge last year after Vince McMahon stepped down from his role due to multiple allegations and investigations on him. Ever since taking over, he has brought a fresh perspective to WWE programming, and fans are absolutely enjoying his creative excellence.

The card for WrestleMania 39 is shaping up quickly. The main event for Night Two is set as Cody Rhodes will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his titles.

According to a report from Xero News, the current planned main event for Night One is Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. However, the report states that Triple H is still deciding whether Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos should be the main event of Night One instead.

"Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes are the planned main events of WrestleMania 39, but Triple H is still deciding on whether Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos should main event Night 1 over the SmackDown Women's Championship," reported Xero News.

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ As of today this is Wrestlemania 39 Card. In the upcoming days more matches will be confirmed As of today this is Wrestlemania 39 Card. In the upcoming days more matches will be confirmed https://t.co/JvhLv3k8Jm

Recent speculations of Vince McMahon being involved in creative decisions with Triple H

Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors earlier this year, and speculations immediately started of him taking over the creative again.

WWE Universe was caught off-guard recently when Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 opponent was announced to be Omos. Fans questioned why Triple H booked this match, and reports later surfaced of Vince McMahon being the one behind it.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Triple H does listen to Vince McMahon when it comes to creative decisions, but ultimately Hunter has the final say.

"Also announced officially was Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. This match has been subject of a ton of speculation, including from the angle where MVP spit alcohol in Lesnar’s face, with people pointing to this as a sign that Vince McMahon is involved with creative. From an official standpoint, McMahon is not involved directly. Paul Levesque has said that he does listen to McMahon. But Levesque also made clear that he has the final say," said Dave Meltzer.

WrestleMania 39 is set to be a huge show for WWE, and fans are equally excited for the grand event. Over the next few weeks, the card for the show will take shape, and we will find out exactly what to expect from the Grandest Stage of Them All.

