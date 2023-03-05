Triple H set to align popular stars on WWE RAW - Reports

Triple H has made numerous changes to WWE programming ever since he took control of the company's creative department in July last year. The latest change from Hunter could see Chelsea Green and Carmella join forces on RAW.

Carmella and Chelsea teased a union last week on the red brand as the duo were seen together in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce. The pair also had a few nice words for each other. However, the RAW General Manager avoided them by faking a phone call. Pearce also granted Carmella a match against Bianca Belair on the upcoming episode of RAW.

It looks like last week's exchange between The Princess of Staten Island and the recently returned star was not a one-off as they could be teaming up moving forward. According to Xero News, Triple H and Co. could bolster the women's tag team division with the addition of Carmella and Chelsea Green.

Ronda Rousey recently called out the state of WWE's women's tag team division, stating that the SmackDown roster only has Natalya and whoever she can team up with. The Baddest Woman on the Planet also listed her problem with Damage CTRL's limited title defense. However, the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Lita and Becky Lynch last week.

Triple H is also reportedly planning on splitting popular WWE tag team

Triple H has overseen a lot of changes in WWE since becoming the head of the creative department. The 14-time World Champion has made several alterations to many superstars' presentations, including breaking up and forming new teams.

It was recently reported that the company is planning to split The Alpha Academy and a singles push is on the cards for Chad Gable. The 36-year-old has put on excellent matches in the last few weeks and is well-liked by fans. Otis, on the other hand, has teased joining the Maximum Male Models over the last few editions of RAW.

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind



I wouldn’t mind sending Chad Gable to With the teasing of splitting Alpha AcademyI wouldn’t mind sending Chad Gable to #SmackDown for a specific match to start a nice singles run With the teasing of splitting Alpha Academy I wouldn’t mind sending Chad Gable to #SmackDown for a specific match to start a nice singles run 👀 https://t.co/7YT4BuTtbQ

Alpha Academy are former RAW Tag Team Champions. The duo are said to be on the fence about a potential break-up because of their real-life bond.

What are your thoughts on the changes being made to the tag team division recently? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

You can check out the fans' reaction to the potential split-up by clicking here.

Poll : 0 votes