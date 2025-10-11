Truth about claims Dean Ambrose is coming back to WWE for WrestleMania 43 - Reports

Dean Ambrose has been gone from WWE for over six years now, but fans continue to speculate on his return.Lately, the wrestling rumor mill has been churning out some wild claims about The Lunatic Fringe coming back for a blockbuster WrestleMania 43 program.The truth about the ongoing speculation has been revealed.Jon Moxley became the talk of the town earlier this week on RAW when WWE left him out of a vignette reminiscing about The Shield.The Hounds of Justice bid goodbye to the WWE Universe at The Shield's Final Chapter event on April 21, 2019.That fateful night, Ambrose teamed up with Reigns and Rollins for the last time, which also marked his final appearance for the company.The 39-year-old Superstar would join AEW later that year and has since become a household name in the promotion.Interestingly, a Facebook post claimed that Dean Ambrose will return to WWE in time for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia to face Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select shut down the possibility of this Triple Threat Match, saying Mox's contract runs well past The Showcase of the Immortals in 2027.Seth Rollins previously stated that the next time fans would see The Shield together would be at their Hall of Fame induction.Is Dean Ambrose reuniting with The Shield still a possibility in WWE?Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts entertained the thought of The Shield getting back together one last time before it's done and dusted.&quot;The only name that I could really, really think of is Mox, and if he came back, and he would probably come back as Dean Ambrose. And I would think that that would be the way to do it. But if he came back as Dean Ambrose, because then, I mean, think about not only are there all these matches that you could have, not only are those stories that you could tell, but you know whether you did it the night he came back, whether you did it later on. The idea of having Seth, Roman, and Mox in a ring together, even just looking at each other, I mean, buildings would crumble to the ground if that happened, it'd be so nuts,&quot; Roberts said.Whether or not Ambrose will return, only time will tell, but the rivalry between Rollins and Reigns is reaching its boiling point.It's only a matter of time before the two men share the ring again, possibly at WrestleMania 42 next year if Dave Meltzer's recent report is to be believed.