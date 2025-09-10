Dean Ambrose coming back to WWE for one final Shield reunion would be nuts, says backstage expert

Dean Ambrose, a.k.a Jon Moxley, has become a household name in AEW. However, history has it that anyone who has ever left WWE eventually came back.

Ad

The most recent example of this is CM Punk and AJ Lee, who are now working under the same roof. As such, backstage analyst Sam Roberts recently entertained the thought of the Lunatic Fringe returning to WWE someday.

Dean Ambrose ended his nearly nine-year stint with the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 due to his poor creative booking under Vince McMahon's regime. He reverted to the Jon Moxley character and tried his luck in AEW, where he enjoyed significant creative freedom.

Ad

Trending

The Purveyor of Violence has had some of the best years of his career, having won the AEW World Championship a record-setting four times. Mox still has a few years left on his deal and is not looking to leave Tony Khan's company anytime soon.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said Dean Ambrose reuniting with the Shield would blow the roof off any building.

"The only name that I could really, really think of is Mox, and if he came back, and he would probably come back as Dean Ambrose. And I would think that that would be the way to do it. But if he came back as Dean Ambrose, because then, I mean, think about not only are there all these matches that you could have, not only are those stories that you could tell, but you know whether you did it the night he came back, whether you did it later on. The idea of having Seth, Roman, and Mox in a ring together, even just looking at each other, I mean, buildings would crumble to the ground if that happened, it'd be so nuts," Roberts said.

Ad

The wrestling expert compared a potential Shield reunion to the Evolution.

"You know, it'd be similar to when Batista was doing, starting his run back, and they did that one night where Evolution all stepped in the ring. But I think it would be even bigger."

You can check out the full episode below:

Ad

Seth Rollins wants Dean Ambrose to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Seth Rollins plans to wrap up his in-ring career around the age of 45, meaning he has six more years left in pro wrestling.

Earlier this year, the Visionary appeared at WWE World, where he said he would want either Roman Reigns or Dean Ambrose to induct him into the Hall of Fame if it ever happens.

Ad

Rollins has previously mentioned that the next time fans would see the Shield on the same stage would be at their Hall of Fame induction. Will Moxley ever leave AEW for WWE? Only time will tell.

If you carry quotes from the first half of the article, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More