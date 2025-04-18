Pitch made for Dean Ambrose's WWE return

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, continues to soar to new heights in AEW. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins appears to have offered the reigning AEW World Champion a WWE return.

The Shield has not been the same since Moxley left the Stamford-based promotion to join All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

While Moxley is sitting at the top of the mountain as the AEW World Champion, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been at each other's throats as they head into Las Vegas this weekend. The two men will be in the same ring when they face CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

Earlier today, Seth Rollins appeared at WWE World, where he was asked who he would like to see induct him into the Hall of Fame.

The Visionary named Reigns and Ambrose as potential candidates to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame when the time comes.

Check out his response below:

Will Dean Ambrose return to WWE?

As much as fans would like to see Dean Ambrose back in the sports entertainment juggernaut, he is unlikely to leave AEW anytime soon.

Speaking on WFAN, Seth Rollins addressed the possibility of The Shield reuniting in the future.

"I mean, look, one of our guys is over in the other company. So he ain't coming. And Roman Reigns and I are here for life. Look, our paths are gonna be intertwined. We're gonna crisscross here and there until both of us are done and retired. So you never know. You never know what WrestleMania is going to look like. You never know what next month is going to look like. Could be anytime," said Rollins.

Jon Moxley signed a five-year contract extension with AEW in 2022, meaning he wouldn't become a free agent until at least 2027.

Despite this, fans might see a little Shield reunion if Reigns and Rollins form a temporary alliance to get rid of Punk at WrestleMania 41.

