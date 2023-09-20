Two former champions set to leave WWE in 24 days when their contracts expire - Reports

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) are reportedly still under contract in WWE.

The Dyad competed for a few years on NXT UK, during which they held the brand's Tag Team Championships for 230 days before moving to NXT in 2020. After spending nearly three years on NXT, Reid and Fowler requested their release last April. However, their request was denied. The Dyad last competed in August when they lost to The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage match.

Over the past few days, reports suggested the former UK NXT Tag Team Champions' contracts expired, and they will be moving on from WWE. However, PW Mania recently provided an update on The Dyad's situation.

According to the report, the former Grizzled Young Veterans are still under contract with the Stamford-based company. However, the belief is that they would depart the company after October 14, when their deals would reportedly expire.

What did WWE Hall of Famer Booker T say about The Dyad's future?

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed The Dyad's future. He seemingly confirmed their expected departure from the Stamford-based company.

The current NXT color commentator also pointed out that Reid and Fowler may join AEW.

"The Dyad, those guys just let their contract run out. They'll be leaving the company. They may be showing up in AEW — you never know. They may be going back to the UK. Those guys were two of my favorites. I thought they had something good going. I like those guys; hate to see them go," he said. [H/T: PostWrestling]

