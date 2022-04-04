Tyson Kidd and other top former stars' important roles at WrestleMania Night 2 revealed - Reports 

The two-night WrestleMania event was held in Dallas, Texas, where fans witnessed the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, and Vince McMahon. Despite setbacks before and during the show, the event is being considered a massive success among fans and pundits.

As per Fightful Select, it was revealed that Hall of Famer Molly Holly, Tyson Kidd, and Shawn Daivari produced in the Women's fatal four-way tag team championship match between Sasha Banks and Naomi, Carmella and Queen Zelina, Natalya and Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

In addition, Fightful Select revealed the rest of the producers in charge of WrestleMania 38's day two card. Abyss oversaw the RAW Tag Team Championship match between RK-Bro, The Street Profits, and Alpha Academy. Adam Pearce, on the other hand, was in charge of the singles bout between Bobby Lashley and Omos.

Kenny Dykstra handled the exciting and eventful contest between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn. Petey Williams produced the dream match between AJ Styles and Edge.

Jamie Noble was in-charge of Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee, where they were set to fight in a singles match. In a match that was supposed to be on day one, the tag team matchup between New Day vs. Sheamus and Ride Holland (with Butch) was set out by Petey Williams and Kenny Dykstra.

WWE @WWE



The Tribal Chief



@HeymanHustle #WrestleMania Mode!The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns has finally defeated @BrockLesnar on The Grandest Stage of Them All to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. #WrestleMania Mode!The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns has finally defeated @BrockLesnar on The Grandest Stage of Them All to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.@HeymanHustle https://t.co/9iR1O0ngc3

Michael Hayes and Pat Buck produced the main event of the evening, where fans got to witness Roman Reigns unify the WWE Championship and Universal title by defeating Brock Lesnar in a winner-takes-all match.

Who walked out as champions from WrestleMania Night 2?

On the 2nd day of WrestleMania 38, fans were delighted to see Triple H back in the ring to open the show. After announcing his retirement following a life-threatening cardiac event, The King of Kings thanked the fans and left his wrestling boots in the ring.

The first match of the night was a tag team championship match between RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, with The Viper and Riddle retaining the title.

After that, Bobby Lashley ended Omos' undefeated streak at WrestleMania with a pinfall. In a surprising turn of events, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn by trapping him in a giant rat trap.

The women's tag match between the four teams saw a change in titles as Naomi and Sasha Banks double-teamed to secure the win. This is the former's first title since 2017 and The Boss' first win at WrestleMania.

In a long-awaited dream watch between The Phenomenal One and the Rated-R Superstar, Edge won via pinfall over AJ Styles. However, interference from Damian Priest hinted at a possible new alliance between him and The Hall of Famer.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated New Day in a quick match. In the penultimate match of the night, Pat McAfee won his first WrestleMania bout after defeating Austin Theory. However, Vince McMahon soon got into the ring and beat the former NFL player. The segment ended as Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared and stunned all three men.

After a tough back-and-forth main event match, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify both Universal and WWE Championships. With the highly-successful event in the history books, fans are now looking forward to the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown for the next chapter.

