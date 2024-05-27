Unfortunate update on Brock Lesnar - Reports 

A new report has shed light on Brock Lesnar's potential future amid his absence from WWE. There is seemingly no talk of Lesnar returning anytime soon.

The Beast Incarnate has been away from the Stamford-based promotion since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. Lesnar's future was put into question after he was allegedly alluded to as a former WWE and UFC champion in the lawsuit filed against former CEO Vince McMahon by Janel Grant, which became a major topic of debate.

Fans were surprised after Lesnar's name was mentioned by broadcaster Michael Cole during the recently concluded King and Queen of the Ring premium live event. This led to speculation about the former WWE Champion's potential return to the company down the line.

Per the latest update by Ringside News, there have been no discussions within the company to bring back The Beast Incarnate.

It remains to be seen how things develop in the coming months. Will Brock Lesnar being mentioned on TV become a regular occurrence? Only time will tell.

Gunther wants a match with Brock Lesnar

Gunther recently expressed his desire to have a massive showdown with Brock Lesnar, whom he famously confronted during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Ring General dubbed Lesnar as his "final boss" and said the only way for him to reach the latter's level would be by beating him in a match.

"Of course, I heard something about it. I always saw Brock as my final boss. I always get portrayed as that, as the NXT UK Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, I was like the final boss of that division. And Brock, for a long time, was the final boss of the whole company. So I always saw myself in my future to be in a similar position to him, and to be that you've got to get in the ring with that guy," he said.

Gunther won the 2024 King of the Ring tournament after controversially defeating Randy Orton, earning a world title shot at SummerSlam in the process.

