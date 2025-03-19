Unfortunate update on major John Cena WrestleMania plans - Reports

There has been an unfortunate update regarding WrestleMania plans for WWE Superstar John Cena. The legend and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had a confrontation last night on RAW.

Ad

It was reported earlier today that Cena would be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award during the WrestleMania weekend during an exclusive lunch for fans provided by On Location for a hefty $25,000 price tag. Fightful Select has shared a rumor killer on the story, reporting that while fans can purchase a lunch with John Cena, he will not be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the meal.

Ad

Trending

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this month to earn a title shot against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Rock wanted The American Nightmare to sell him his soul at the premium live event, but Rhodes refused the offer. However, Cena decided to turn heel and unleashed a brutal attack on the 39-year-old. The Cenation Leader cut a heel promo last night on RAW and claimed that the fans had treated him horribly for his entire career.

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ex-WWE employee rants about John Cena and Cody Rhodes' promo on RAW

Vince Russo took the Stamford-based company to task following the promo between Cody Rhodes and John Cena last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned why the company would not have the two stars get physical during last night's edition of the red brand. Russo stated that they should have been fighting all over the arena, instead of having a lengthy promo last night.

Ad

"Bro, it's the old mentality and it's a crutch. Don't let them touch until WrestleMania. You've already sold the tickets to WrestleMania, so let's stop it. This should have started hot. They should've been fighting outside all over this arena, then you break it up. Then let Cena cut the promo, make Cody watch it from the monitor, have Cody bust it. That's how you freaking open the show, bro. Not with Cena trying to make sense of this thing for 20 minutes and then Cody comes out (...) and does absolutely freaking nothing." [From 10:10 onwards]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL last year. Only time will tell if the 39-year-old can defeat John Cena next month to continue his title reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback