Unfortunate update on recently drafted WWE tag team - Reports

The WWE Draft 2024 is complete and now the company is moving forward into the new era with updated rosters. There were several trades and call-ups this year, and while concerning information on two superstars just leaked from backstage, there is also renewed optimism for the future.

Night One of the WWE Draft 2024 included seven supplemental picks that were made after SmackDown. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce picked Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to join the red brand. The pair was previously called up from NXT to SmackDown in the 2023 Draft, as NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

The Scottish grapplers lost a title unification match to then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, but worked only a handful of matches on the blue brand thereafter. Between the call-up since last year's Draft and the recently concluded one, Dawn and Fyre had just three tag team matches on SmackDown, two on Main Event, a Battle Royal on RAW, and eight non-televised bouts.

The Unholy Union had issued a warning before the April 29 edition of RAW and promised to wreak havoc on Monday nights. However, they still have not wrestled on the red brand but did defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on this week's episode of Main Event. A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE officials had no creative plans ready to go for Dawn and Fyre when they were drafted to RAW.

People within the company were said to be surprised at the fact that Dawn and Fyre were sent to RAW with no creative plans awaiting them. With that said, there is renewed optimism for the final NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, as sources believe RAW will be a much more appropriate brand for the two stars.

There is also a feeling that The White Witch and The Hardcore Daredevil will have the best opportunity to shine on the red brand. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp suggested that a good program for the pair would see them pushed to a title match against Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Clash at The Castle: Scotland later this year.

WWE main roster stars competing for new championship

WWE NXT will crown the inaugural Women's North American Champion on Sunday, June 9 at the NXT Battleground PLE in Las Vegas.

A six-woman Ladder Match will take place at Battleground to determine the first champion. A Women's Combine was recently held at the Performance Center, and the top 12 performers advanced to qualifying matches. Two main roster stars also made the cut in RAW's Ivy Nile and SmackDown's Mia Yim.

The other 10 performers from NXT are Sol Ruca, Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Brinley Reece, Izzi Dame, Wren Sinclair, Tatum Paxley, and Kelani Jordan.

The first two Ladder Match qualifiers will take place next Tuesday night. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame has been announced, along with Lash Legend vs. Ivy Nile.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback