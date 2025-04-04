Unfortunate update on WWE legend's Hall of Fame induction - Reports

There has been an unfortunate update regarding a legend being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, wrestling legend Kamala (James Harris) will not be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. The report noted that the company was in discussions with the Harris family, and they remain positive that he will be inducted down the line. The Ugandan Giant passed away in 2020 at 70 years old.

"Well, it appears Kamala will ultimately not be a part of this year's Hall of Fame class. I'm told discussions between WWE and James Harris' family have remained positive and that The Ugandan Giant will one day be honored with an induction in the future."

Kamala was a very recognizable performer and had an impressive career as a professional wrestler. He competed for many different promotions over the years.

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on WWE announcing that Stone Cold and Bret Hart's WrestleMania 13 match would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year as an iconic moment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that he didn't understand the logic behind inducting matches into the Hall of Fame. He wondered what other moments the company would decide to be worthy of being inducted and suggested that there was likely sponsorship money involved in the decision.

"And again, why is this, Mac? Why is this? Because they'll get somebody to sponsor it and they'll make another payday on? 'Hey, you want to sponsor the match of the year that's going into the Hall of Fame?' Boom." [From 31:26 to 31:56]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters have been announced as inductees for this year's Hall of Fame. It was recently reported that Kamala's family had signed a WWE Legends contract. Only time will tell when Kamala is honored by the company and inducted into the Hall of Fame sometime down the line.

