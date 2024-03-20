Update on AJ Lee's rumored return to WWE - Reports

Rumors suggesting WWE is in talks to bring back former Divas Champion AJ Lee are reportedly false.

Lee was one of the decorated performers in the promotion during her six-year stint in the early 2010s. The 37-year-old held the Divas Championship three times before leaving the promotion in 2015, a year after her husband CM Punk's departure. The Black Widow has since retired from in-ring competition.

After Lee's husband returned to WWE last year at Survivor Series: WarGames, many speculated whether she would follow in his footsteps. The former Divas Champion was mentioned several times on TV by her husband and other WWE personnel. Some reports claimed the company started negotiating Lee's comeback through Punk a few months ago. However, nothing materialized.

A recent report from SEScoops denied these rumors, claiming the company had no talks with or about Lee. A tenured source told the outlet that the former Divas Champion is "very well-liked and respected. Just not a topic at the moment."

What did ex-WWE star AJ Lee say about a potential in-ring return?

After CM Punk made his long-awaited return to the Stamford-based company last year, AJ Lee appeared in a clip on social media training with her husband in a wrestling ring.

The short clip sparked rumors about The Black Widow's imminent return to the squared circle following The Best in the World's comeback. Nevertheless, the former Divas Champion addressed these speculations in a social media post, disclosing that she was still retired.

"I bumped for @heelsstarz & @cmpunk and then went back into retirement," she wrote.

Punk is now out of action after sustaining a significant injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He recently sent a heartfelt message to his wife, AJ Lee, wishing her a happy birthday. The former world champion dubbed her "the love of my life."

