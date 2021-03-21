Update on Daniel Bryan's WWE Hall of Fame 2021 induction rumor

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan is arguably one of the most beloved and respected wrestlers on WWE's current roster. Daniel Bryan has had a storied career in WWE, full of some massive ups and downs.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the WWE Network's website recently described Daniel Bryan as a "WWE Hall of Fame 2021 inductee." This led to speculation that the WWE Network potentially spoiled the announcement of Daniel Bryan getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

However, there is now an update on this situation, as WWE has removed the subtitle that mentioned Daniel Bryan as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee. There is no confirmation yet on whether this was a mistake or a potential spoiler.

Has WWE slipped up here you think?



Is Daniel Bryan going into this years Hall of Fame?



👀 pic.twitter.com/f6k6Y0aAOO — Stewart Lawson (@SLawson1417) March 20, 2021

Daniel Bryan on why he doesn't want to be a full-time WWE Superstar

WWE #Fastlane 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan pic.twitter.com/sMCK2NrVZW — #WWEFastlane (@eWrestlingNews_) March 15, 2021

Daniel Bryan was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2016 due to concussions and other brain-related issues sustained through wrestling. However, he defied all odds and made his miraculous return ahead of WrestleMania 34 in 2018. He has since been a full-time member of the WWE roster.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Daniel Bryan revealed that he doesn't want to be a full-time WWE Superstar as he wants to spend time with his family and children.

"When I come home and the kids haven't seen me in two-and-a-half days, I want them to see how excited I am to see them. I want to come home with that energy for them. Our daughter is at that age where she has so much energy and all she wants to do is play and go to the playground. I come home and kiss my wife and play with our son for a little bit and give our daughter a big hug and tell her, 'OK, sweet girl, let's go play!' I want to do that. As you get older, that energy gets harder and harder to come by. There's not many things that can make me stop wrestling, but the one that made me really reconsider it was when my daughter said this: 'Dada, please don't go.' And then all of a sudden, it's like, 'Oh, God!'"

Daniel Bryan is set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at WWE Fastlane tonight. Let us know your predictions for the match in the comments below.