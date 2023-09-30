Update on plans for WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky - Reports

Iyo Sky is rumored to be defending the WWE Women's Championship in a big match soon.

Sky captured the WWE Women's Championship last month at SummerSlam in Detroit. Asuka entered the premium live event as champion and defended the title against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match. Belair picked up the win, but Sky quickly cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The EST and won the title after connecting with a Moonsault off the top rope.

According to the insider wrestling account BWE on social media, Iyo Sky is set to defend the title in a Triple Threat match. It was not disclosed when the match will occur, but the next premium live event on the calendar is WWE Fastlane on October 7th. Iyo Sky has also faced Asuka and Charlotte Flair in Triple Threat matches at live events this past week.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran criticizes WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky

Wrestling legend Konnan recently claimed that Iyo Sky does not have an interesting character on SmackDown.

Sky captured the Money in the Bank contract on July 1st in London. She did so by handcuffing Bayley to Becky Lynch and then climbed over the leader of Damage CTRL to retrieve the briefcase suspended above the ring. Sky received a tremendous reaction from the WWE Universe when she won the match, but her title reign has left much to be desired.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, the veteran claimed he was initially interested in Sky's storyline when she won the title but no longer finds her character interesting on SmackDown.

"She has no charisma. And I am into her storyline now. Well, I was into it because she just cashed in that Money In The Bank thing. But they are separating her and Bayley and it's kind of funny how her and Bayley were going back and forth and doing one-upmanship. But yeah, she's not an interesting character whatsoever." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

Iyo Sky is an incredible talent in the ring, and her title reign would become much more enjoyable with a compelling storyline presented on television to accompany it. It will be interesting to see how long Sky can hold onto the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown moving forward.

Have you enjoyed The Genius of the Sky's title reign so far? Sound off in the comments section below.