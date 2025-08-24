  • home icon
  Update on potential WWE x AEW talent crossover - Reports

By JP David
Modified Aug 24, 2025 13:45 GMT
WWE and All Elite Wrestling (Photos: @wwe on X and @AEWonTV on X)

A current WWE Superstar made a shocking appearance at a wrestling event in the United Kingdom, wherein the promotion's women's champion was an AEW star. The latest reports have revealed the real scoop about WWE and AEW talents crossing over outside both companies.

Toward the end of Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling's Someone's Knocking At The Door event on Friday in London, England, Pete Dunne confronted Mark Andrews. Dunne has been absent from WWE TV for a while, though there are rumors that he's one of the masked luchadors helping El Grande Americano on RAW.

It was a shocking appearance since RCPW isn't affiliated with the Stamford-based promotion, and their current Women's Champion is AEW's Thunder Rosa. According to Fightful Select, both companies do not have a problem with their talent appearing in a promotion with AEW stars as long as there are no interactions.

Under Triple H's creative reign, superstars have been making appearances outside of the company. One promotion that has showcased talent from WWE and AEW is Game Changer Wrestling, specifically Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, over the past four events.

Chris Jericho linked to WWE return

One of the pioneers in AEW was Chris Jericho, who was the promotion's first-ever World Champion. Jericho gave them the star power and credibility that they needed in the company's early stages, but his contract is reportedly expiring at the end of the year.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, people within AEW believe that Jericho won't sign a new contract with the promotion. There are even rumblings that Y2J could return to WWE at the 2026 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant.

However, these are all just rumors at the moment, and nothing has been confirmed. Jericho fueled speculation after liking a post saying that he was interested in coming back to the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Jericho's most recent appearance there was in 2022 via a special video message to congratulate John Cena on his career. He last wrestled for the promotion at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 as the final entrant.

JP David

