Update on Roman Reigns' status for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown - Reports

There has been an update on Roman Reigns' status for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Jey Uso is scheduled to reveal his decision regarding The Bloodline on tonight's show. This week's episode of the blue brand will air live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The tension within The Bloodline has reached a boiling point following Night of Champions on May 27th in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa attempted to bring the Undisputed Tag Team Championships back to the group at the premium live event, but it wasn't meant to be. The Usos tried to interfere on The Bloodline's behalf but accidentally hit Solo Sikoa. Jimmy attacked Roman after confronting him, and the distraction allowed Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to retain the titles.

Jey Uso now has to decide whether to side with his brother or stick with The Bloodline moving forward.

The private Twitter account "BoozerRasslin" tweeted some potential spoilers ahead of tonight's SmackDown. Boozer reported that Roman Reigns would not be at tonight's episode of SmackDown to hear Jey Uso's decision about The Bloodline. There was also a recent report that Jey will have to "prove his worth" tonight on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns acknowledges a member of the WWE Universe

Roman Reigns recently acknowledged a young member of the WWE Universe after they graduated from kindergarten.

The child goes by the name of "Magnificent Mikey" and recently celebrated graduating kindergarten by parading around with the WWE and Universal Championships. Reigns' entrance music can be heard in the background as Magnificent Mikey asks everyone to acknowledge him following his graduation.

The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to respond to the heartwarming video and acknowledged Magnificent Mikey's accomplishment.

You can check out the video and Reigns' response below:

This week's episode of SmackDown is shaping up to be a newsworthy show. It will be interesting to see how the storyline with The Bloodline progresses tonight as the road to Money in the Bank on July 1st continues.

Do you think Jey Uso should stay with The Bloodline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

