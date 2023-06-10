Potential spoiler on Jey Uso's decision about The Bloodline tonight on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline is in a state of peril, and Jey Uso has a monumental decision to make tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Tension within The Bloodline reached an all-time high following The Usos' loss to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. Owens and Zayn put an end to The Usos' historic reign with the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, and The Tribal Chief still hasn't forgiven them for the loss.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa teamed up at Night of Champions to try and bring the titles back to The Bloodline. However, things went awry when Jimmy and Jey tried to interfere in the match. They accidentally caught Solo with a Superkick, and Roman got in their face. Jimmy then leveled Roman with a Superkick, and Jey now has to decide tonight if he wants to stick with The Bloodline or align with his brother.

According to a new report from Xero News, Jey Uso will get another opportunity to prove his value to The Bloodline tonight on WWE SmackDown. Austin Theory is currently the United States Champion, and Jey is set to "prove his worth" against him tonight.

Roman Reigns believes Jey Uso will fall in line on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns told Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman that he believes Jey Uso will eventually fall in line on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Usos tried to reconcile with The Tribal Chief last week on the blue brand, but Reigns wasn't having it. Jimmy and Jey wanted to be treated as equals in the group, but Roman declined the offer.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, approached Reigns on the entrance ramp as the show was coming to a close. He asked what they were going to do about Jey, and Roman claimed that he will fall in line like always.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vowed to destroy The Bloodline, and they may have already done that simply by taking the titles off of The Usos. It will be fascinating to see what Jey Uso decides to do on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Do you think Jey will side with his brother or stick with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

