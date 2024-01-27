Update on Sasha Banks' WWE status ahead of Royal Rumble - Reports

Sasha Banks is one of the hottest free agents on the market, and there has been an update in the former WWE Superstar's status for the Royal Rumble.

In May 2022, Sasha Banks and Naomi left their Women's Tag Team Championships on John Laurinaitis' desk and left the company. Laurinaitis was let go by WWE in 2022, ending his 21-year stint with the company. He was recently named in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Following her departure from WWE, the veteran performed as Mercedes Moné in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She has been out of action with an injury since losing the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship to Willow Nightingale on May 21, 2023.

Fightful Select spoke to a WWE source who commented on a potential return for Sasha Banks at tomorrow's Royal Rumble event. The source informed Fightful that they are not interested in "contract tampering" with her and that they doubt she will be appearing at the premium live event tomorrow night.

WWE star Bayley comments on having one more match with Sasha Banks

Bayley has revealed that she is destined to have one more match with Sasha Banks down the line.

The Role Model is currently a part of the Damage CTRL faction on SmackDown. She used to be the clear leader of the group, but that is no longer the case after Iyo Sky captured the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023. Bayley has made it known that she will be coming after Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley if she wins the Women's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bayley was asked about having one more match with The Boss. She referred to their iconic match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn and noted that they are destined to have another match against each other.

“We’ll always be destined for one more match... Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever,” said Bayley. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Sasha Banks celebrated her 32nd birthday today and received a heartfelt message from Naomi. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Banks in the world of professional wrestling.

