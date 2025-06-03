Update on The Miz after he unfollowed WWE [Reports]

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Jun 03, 2025 04:16 GMT
R-Truth and The Miz (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The Miz has become the talk of the wrestling world after his recent social media activity. An update on his WWE status has since come to light.

In the wake of his former tag team partner R-Truth's departure announcement, eagle-eyed fans noticed that The A-lister removed all mentions of WWE from his X/Twitter bio.

He also appears to have unfollowed WWE's official X/Twitter handle. While it may be nothing, it has sparked speculation about his potential exit.

His contract is also set to expire sometime this year, leaving fans wondering if the SmackDown Superstar is on his way out after the impending departures of Valhalla, R-Truth, and Carlito.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

According to Fightful Select, there's no word on The Miz being informed of his contract not being renewed.

The Miz has yet to comment on the ongoing rumors surrounding his future. However, he did send a heartwarming message to his friend R-Truth after the news of his release.

The 44-year-old legend reflected on his time as Awesome Truth:

"Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the most special runs of my career. We created chaos, made magic, and had some of the most fun I’ve ever had inside a WWE ring. No one ever made me laugh harder than you did. You had this insane ability to make me break in front of thousands of people, and I loved every second of it," he wrote.

The Miz is currently embroiled in a program with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. Will the two men break up anytime soon? Only time will tell.

