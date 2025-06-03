Update on The Miz after he unfollowed WWE [Reports]

The Miz has become the talk of the wrestling world after his recent social media activity. An update on his WWE status has since come to light.

Ad

In the wake of his former tag team partner R-Truth's departure announcement, eagle-eyed fans noticed that The A-lister removed all mentions of WWE from his X/Twitter bio.

He also appears to have unfollowed WWE's official X/Twitter handle. While it may be nothing, it has sparked speculation about his potential exit.

His contract is also set to expire sometime this year, leaving fans wondering if the SmackDown Superstar is on his way out after the impending departures of Valhalla, R-Truth, and Carlito.

Ad

Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

According to Fightful Select, there's no word on The Miz being informed of his contract not being renewed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Miz has yet to comment on the ongoing rumors surrounding his future. However, he did send a heartwarming message to his friend R-Truth after the news of his release.

The 44-year-old legend reflected on his time as Awesome Truth:

"Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the most special runs of my career. We created chaos, made magic, and had some of the most fun I’ve ever had inside a WWE ring. No one ever made me laugh harder than you did. You had this insane ability to make me break in front of thousands of people, and I loved every second of it," he wrote.

The Miz is currently embroiled in a program with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. Will the two men break up anytime soon? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More