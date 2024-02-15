Update on WrestleMania 41 location - Reports

WrestleMania is the biggest WWE event of the year, and the company is gearing up to celebrate its fortieth anniversary in April 2024. Meanwhile, a new report provided an update on where 'Mania 41 could take place in 2025.

Last year, Pat Kessler of CBS Minneapolis reported that Minneapolis was the front-runner to host the event in 2025. However, WWE made no official statement regarding the event's location.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there are rumblings of WrestleMania moving to Las Vegas in 2025, and Endeavor could be calling the shots after owning WWE following the merger.

"The front runner had been Minneapolis but there's been some rumblings of it possibly being in Las Vegas. With Endeavor now owning WWE, the old traditions and plans are out the window for whatever they deem to be the best moves for the company." [H/T - PWInsider]

Currently, WWE has made no official announcement regarding the location of the event in 2025. It will be interesting to see which city becomes the host in the coming months.

Two major names won't be performing at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

WrestleMania 40 is one of the most anticipated events in the world of professional wrestling. The company had been building for the show in advance, and notable names were supposed to be in marquee matches at the event.

CM Punk's return to WWE led to a feud with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, The Second City Saint failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and got injured during the match.

CM Punk is out for a couple of months and will miss the event in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the management had plans to bring back Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Unfortunately, The Beast Incarnate has also been pulled out after his name appeared in a recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The company has made drastic moves to distance itself from stars in the ongoing lawsuit.

What are your thoughts on the WrestleMania 40 card? Sound off in the comments section below.

