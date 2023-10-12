Update on WWE's plans for Jade Cargill - Reports

There has been an update in regards to WWE's plans for Jade Cargill.

The 31-year-old star wrapped up her tenure in All Elite Wrestling with a loss to Kris Statlander on a recent edition of AEW Rampage. She spent a few years in the promotion and was undefeated as TBS Champion until she dropped the title to Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing in May.

Cargill has already been heavily promoted by WWE since signing with the company. She was greeted by Triple H when she arrived at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Fastlane this past Saturday night. Cargill was also shown last night during NXT, having a conversation with Shawn Michaels.

According to a new report from PW Insider, Cargill is back training at the WWE Performance Center today. The company promoted Cargill's arrival at the Performance Center at the end of last month.

Former WWE Vince Russo writer wants Jade Cargill's husband to appear on TV

Jade Cargill is married to former MLB player Brandon Phillips, and wrestling veteran Vince Russo wants to see him on TV as well.

Brandon Phillips had an impressive career in MLB and racked up 211 home runs during his playing career. He departed the MLB in 2018 and now owns the Texas Smoke franchise of the Women's Professional Fastpitch League alongside Cargill. The Texas Smoke won the WPF Championship this year in its inaugural season.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling veteran suggested that Brandon Phillips become a character on WWE television. Russo claimed that Brandon Phillips could be presented as Jade Cargill's agent as a way to separate herself from the rest of the roster:

"Bro, this was a very flamboyant baseball player. This was a very colorful baseball player. Bro, make the husband, Brandon Phillips, who's been on TV for decades, make him her agent. Let her husband be her agent. Give her something that's different other than 'this is an unbelievable specimen' because Rhea Ripley is an unbelievable specimen. Bianca Belair, too. So what? This is our third unbelievable specimen, now," said Vince Russo. [6:24 - 6:56]

You can check out the full video below:

Jade Cargill was a star in All Elite Wrestling, but her career could be taken to the next level after signing with WWE. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for her in-ring debut in the weeks ahead.

Which superstar would you like to see Jade Cargill have a rivalry with? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE