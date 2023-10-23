Update on WWE's plans for mystery attacker storyline - Reports

There has been an update in regards to a mystery attacker storyline currently going on in WWE.

Last week on NXT, Carmelo Hayes won a Triple Threat match to become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship. Hayes defeated Baron Corbin and Dijak to earn a match against NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov at Halloween Havoc.

Hayes' friend Trick Williams was also supposed to compete in the #1 contenders match, but he was attacked backstage during the show. It was not revealed who the attacker was, leading fans to speculate on which WWE Superstar might be responsible.

According to a new report from BodySlam, WWE is keeping the identity of the mystery attacker in NXT close to the vest. The report noted that the promotion is trying to keep the attacker's identity a secret, and only a few people in the brand know who it is.

Roxanne Perez wants to headline WWE WrestleMania with fellow NXT Superstar

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently shared that she wants to headline a future WWE WrestleMania with an NXT star.

WWE has been doing a great job of building up the NXT brand as of late. The developmental brand scored a victory over AEW Dynamite earlier this month when the two programs went against each other. NXT will be holding the Halloween Havoc event over the next two episodes of the show.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Roxanne Perez shared that she wants to face Cora Jade at WrestleMania down the line. She added that everyone should be tuning in to NXT every week because they are the stars of tomorrow.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," said Roxanne Perez. [19:55 - 20:11]

Carmelo Hayes lost the NXT Championship to Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy on September 30. Only time will tell if the 29-year-old can win the title back when he battles Dragunov during night two of Halloween Havoc on October 31.

Who do you think attacked Trick Williams? Would you like to see Carmelo Hayes become champion again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.