Update on WWE's plans for Uncle Howdy - Reports

There were rumors about Uncle Howdy potentially appearing at WWE King and Queen of the Ring yesterday but that was not the case. Now, there has been an update on the rumored plans for Howdy and his rumored faction, Wyatt 6.

According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline's Daily Update, there are plans for Uncle Howdy in the near future. Meltzer stated that Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross will be a part of Howdy's rumored faction.

Meltzer added that while the group did not appear at yesterday's premium live event, the belief is that they will be debuting soon.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Uncle Howdy is apparently portrayed by Bo Dallas, who is the brother of Bray Wyatt in real life. Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last August at just 36 years old. Erick Rowan was a member of the Wyatt Family back in the day and recently signed a new deal with WWE.

Former WWE manager comments on Uncle Howdy's rumored return

Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on WWE bringing Uncle Howdy back and noted that Bo Dallas will need a lot of help to make it work.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show last month, Mantell was skeptical if Howdy's return would work on WWE television. However, the legend added that he will reserve his judgment until he sees how the company handles it.

"Well, he [Bo Dallas] needs help; he needs a lot of it. And this could backfire in their faces big time. It has to be done, I'm sure in a certain way, but I don't have an idea for it all. I know they are looking to pay homage to Bray, but that might be a bigger task than they think. So, we'll see what they do; I'll judge it only at the end." [From 40:20 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Nikki Cross is rumored to be a part of Uncle Howdy's faction and hasn't appeared since the November 6, 2023 edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see when the mysterious faction finally makes their debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback