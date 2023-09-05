Update on WWE's stand on rehiring CM Punk following his AEW firing - Reports

Despite rumors suggesting CM Punk could return to WWE after his AEW release, the chances are reportedly minimal.

Punk left the Stamford-based company on bad terms in 2014. The 44-year-old has since heavily criticized WWE on many occasions. Meanwhile, Punk returned to wrestling after nearly seven years of retirement to join AEW in 2021. Nevertheless, he was recently fired following a backstage incident at All In London.

Since then, rumors have linked Punk to a possible return to the Stamford-based company under the leadership of Executive Chairman Vince McMahon and Chief Content Officer Triple H.

A "tenured member of the internal team" recently spoke to Ringside News about the possibility of Punk returning to WWE. The source claimed, "That's the story Punk wants out there. At least that's how I see it."

A previous report mentioned that Punk was open to returning earlier this year at the Royal Rumble and to later feud with the superstar who would eliminate him. The same report claimed that Kevin Owens was the name thrown around.

However, the source told Ringside News that Punk did not pitch for a match with Owens. Meanwhile, the internal team member pointed out that The Best in the World "has desperately tried to get back into WWE" on at least two occasions.

Does WWE need CM Punk?

Although CM Punk was one of the biggest draws in AEW, former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards believes the Stamford-based company does not need to rehire him, as he disclosed on Cafe de Rene.

In addition to backstage heat, Richards believes other reasons, including the merger with Endeavor, could prevent the Stamford-based company from bringing Punk back.

"They just got sold for almost 10 billion dollars to the UFC, which they've dealt with Punk as well. So, I don't know if there's any negative impressions with the people in charge at UFC or if he was just such a disappointment they don't see a draw in him, especially they have the perspective of, 'this dude lost fights.' (...) But they may have experienced where he's double whammied and double blacklisted. But they got sold for almost 10 billion dollars. They have enough problems with Vince that they just kind of quieted down recently. So, they want the sale to go through and the TV licensing fees and all."

