Vince McMahon is still making the major calls behind the scenes

Five long years after his first appearance on NXT, Apollo Crews finally won his first Championship in WWE. The wait was, in fact, worth it since it made his victory feel even more special. The supposed reason why it took Crews so long to get his hands on gold was that Vince McMahon had apparently given up on him.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez took this issue up on Wrestling Observer Radio recently. Meltzer stated that before Vince McMahon gave up on him, Crews was looked at as someone who would become a big star.

Yes, everyone thought he was going to be a big star until he started and then they thought he couldn't do it because Vince gave up on him.

When Bryan Alvarez attempted to chime in by saying that Crews' recent treatment has been his best one so far, Dave Meltzer expressed his lack of faith in his long-term booking by Vince McMahon and WWE Creative. He added.

I have no faith…we'll see where it goes. Andrade may beat him next week. (HT: WrestlingNews.co)

At one point, Vince McMahon had nothing substantial for Apollo Crews

After a lackluster first year in WWE, it looked like Apollo Crews was finally ready to receive his big break on SmackDown shortly after the brand split in 2016. On the road to SummerSlam in 2016, Crews won a battle royal to earn a spot in a six-pack match to determine the #1 contender for Dean Ambrose's WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Even though the match in question was won by Dolph Ziggler, Crews had an amazing showing. He did, however, face The Miz for the Intercontinental title at SummerSlam that year, again ending up on the losing side. There onwards, Crews has only lost momentum and spiraled down the card.

Over the next three years, he would occasionally find himself in meaningful feuds. However, none of those feuds could do much to elevate him. He joined Titus Worldwide and even challenged Dean Ambrose for his Intercontinental title, but couldn't connect well with the WWE Universe.

WWE has been tip-toeing around a Chad Gable/Apollo Crews pairing since June 2019. Think they’ll go through with it this time? pic.twitter.com/ExJWjQm0co — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 7, 2020

His storylines being abandoned shortly after starting in the first place didn't help Crews' case either. At one point, he was rumored to start teaming with Chad Gable but those plans didn't materialize either.

Vince McMahon was convinced by backstage officials to give Apollo Crews a push

It was recently reported that Crews' arrival on RAW and his sudden rise to stardom came after various officials had to convince Vince McMahon to give Crews a fair chance. In less than two months since his arrival on the Red brand, Crews has put on an unforgettable clinic with Aleister Black, trumped MVP, and even won the United States Championship.

The grind never stops!!! And it won’t stop now!! Here’s where the hard work really begins! Thanks to anyone who has supported me since day 1! Let’s make this the first of many!! #AndNew #unitedstateschampion #WWERaw @usa_network @WWE pic.twitter.com/dxeVHLVlb4 — Apollo (@WWEApollo) May 26, 2020

It will be interesting to see how long Crews gets to keep the US title. Furthermore, we are eager to find out what plans Vince McMahon and the Creative have in store for the young star.