It's been more than a week now since WWE removed Paul Heyman from the Executive Director's position on RAW, and the dust seems to have finally settled as the company eases into the Bruce Prichard era. However, the details regarding Heyman's ouster still keep coming to the fore, and we have more information on the backstage relationship between Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.

Tom Colohue told host Korey Gunz in the new Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Vince McMahon has been unhappy with Paul Heyman for a while. The two veterans didn't see eye to eye, and many reasons led to the situation.

Vince McMahon and the WWE higher-ups weren't pleased with how Paul Heyman used AJ Styles on RAW. The management also didn't have faith in some of the talents that Paul Heyman wanted to push. Liv Morgan and Apollo Crews are two names that were brought up.

It should be noted that Vince McMahon even pulled a Liv Morgan segment from last week's episode of RAW. This week, Morgan was involved in a short match, and it didn't paint a favorable picture with regards to her standing on RAW.

Vince McMahon was reportedly more involved with the operations on RAW ever since XFL folded, and that put Paul Heyman on the spot, which eventually created the issues.

Tom explained the following in the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Vince McMahon has been unhappy with Paul Heyman for a while. There were a few different things at play; for example, they weren't particularly happy about Heyman's use of AJ Styles. They didn't have particular faith in some of the people Heyman wanted to push. There are question marks about names such as Liv Morgan and Apollo Crews, and of course, a Liv Morgan vignette was pulled at the last minute. This week Liv Morgan wrestled in a match that lasted about two minutes, and you know, it was strange in that regard.

Heyman and Vince McMahon haven't seen eye to eye or a while, particularly ever since there was no longer an XFL to occupy Vince, so Vince has been very present on RAW, and that has created the issue.

Paul Heyman is expected to continue with his on-screen role as the advocate of Brock Lesnar, and there is also a possibility that he ends up managing another Superstar. When it comes to the Superstars pushed by Paul Heyman, we could see some of the pushes get nipped in the bud. Which Superstars do you think will get affected the most?