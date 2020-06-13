WWE Rumor Roundup - Paul Heyman could reportedly manage another Superstar, Current Champion's push to end, and more - 12th June 2020

The backstage details coming from WWE about the Paul Heyman situation are overwhelming.

Many WWE Superstars could reportedly be affected by WWE's creative shake-up.

Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and Vince McMahon.

Today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup might as well be renamed the Paul Heyman Rumor Roundup. As you may have imagined, there are various stories doing the rounds regarding Paul Heyman's removal as the Executive Director of RAW.

Paul Heyman is the star of the show today but for all the unfortunate reasons.

Why did WWE strip him of his position? What was Vince McMahon's reasoning behind the surprising move? What was the backstage reaction of the Superstars?

How will his ouster impact the RAW roster and the Superstars who are currently getting pushed on the Red brand? Could Paul Heyman manage a different Superstar? Who was fired due to an incident during a Zoom conference call?

We have answers to all the questions mentioned above in the latest edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup.

#5. Speculation on Paul Heyman possibly managing another Superstar

As confirmed by WWE, Paul Heyman is no longer the Executive Director of RAW, and he will now focus on his on-screen duties moving forward.

Tom Colohue revealed in his new YouTube video that there had been suggestions for a while that Paul Heyman could become the manager of other members of the roster.

Will Paul Heyman be given another WWE Superstar to manage?

Heyman could not do that as he was too caught up with his backstage role on RAW. Now that he is free from the creative burden on RAW, Tom stated that WWE could book him to become an advocate of a Superstar who is not Brock Lesnar.

It was noted that the part of the thinking behind WWE mentioning that Heyman would be concentrating his attention on his on-screen role could be a hint of the change to come.

Tom explained:

There have been suggestions for a while that Paul Heyman is someone that they could have acting as an advocate or manager of some other members of the roster.

However, thus far, because of the distractions of the Executive Director role that is not something that has come to fruition. That may be part of the thinking here and one of the reasons that it was mentioned that he would be focussing on his in-ring career, even though Paul Heyman, as we know, very rarely wrestles.

Brock Lesnar's sporadic appearances leave the door open for Heyman to manage other Superstars on TV. However, there is no confirmation that it will happen, but it does sound like a good plan to execute. If WWE does go down that path, who should he take under his wing?

