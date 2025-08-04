  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vince McMahon
  • Vince McMahon update following Brock Lesnar's WWE return - Reports

Vince McMahon update following Brock Lesnar's WWE return - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 04, 2025 12:25 GMT
Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon (Image credits: wwe.com)

WWE made a big decision last night, a rather controversial one, as it brought back Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2025. His jaw-dropping return has some fans wondering whether Vince McMahon will follow him back to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

A potential update on the former WWE Chairman and CEO's status with the company has now surfaced. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE tested the waters with Brock Lesnar's return, and he wouldn't be surprised if McMahon came back in the future.

"I wouldn’t be surprised [if Vince McMahon returned to WWE]. I just got a thing from TKO two/three days ago about Vince’s stock and everything. They want to make moments. I think Brock shows them what the reaction will be to Vince, and it’d be a tough one to do."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The wrestling journalist doesn't think Vince McMahon will return to WWE, let alone in a creative capacity, at least not until the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against him and the company settles.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

"I don’t think he’ll ever be put back in charge of creative, that I don’t expect. He’s not gonna be back until that lawsuit is settled, and he may never be back, and he should never be back," Meltzer said. (H/T: TJR Wrestling)
Ad
Ad

McMahon stepped down from his role back in 2022 due to obvious reasons and hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity ever since. As for Brock Lesnar, he was reportedly cleared by the legal team before his return.

What did WWE CCO Triple H say about Vince McMahon's situation?

In an interview with the Sports Agent, Triple H commented on the allegations against his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, and how he sees them.

Ad
"Sure. And all we can do is move forward for us as a company creative. You know, all we can do is move forward. And allegations are allegations, right? It’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life. Nobody is perfect. But accusations are made, and they, that’s a whole legal thing that is totally separate and aside from what we do," he said.
Ad

You can check out his full interview below.

youtube-cover

Despite being in a tumultuous situation, The Game hasn't shied away from talking about McMahon in public. He gave props to the 79-year-old during his Hall of Fame speech earlier this year for helping him reach where he is today.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications