Vince McMahon update following Brock Lesnar's WWE return - Reports

WWE made a big decision last night, a rather controversial one, as it brought back Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2025. His jaw-dropping return has some fans wondering whether Vince McMahon will follow him back to the Stamford-based promotion. A potential update on the former WWE Chairman and CEO's status with the company has now surfaced. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE tested the waters with Brock Lesnar's return, and he wouldn't be surprised if McMahon came back in the future.&quot;I wouldn’t be surprised [if Vince McMahon returned to WWE]. I just got a thing from TKO two/three days ago about Vince’s stock and everything. They want to make moments. I think Brock shows them what the reaction will be to Vince, and it’d be a tough one to do.&quot;The wrestling journalist doesn't think Vince McMahon will return to WWE, let alone in a creative capacity, at least not until the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against him and the company settles.&quot;I don’t think he’ll ever be put back in charge of creative, that I don’t expect. He’s not gonna be back until that lawsuit is settled, and he may never be back, and he should never be back,&quot; Meltzer said. (H/T: TJR Wrestling)McMahon stepped down from his role back in 2022 due to obvious reasons and hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity ever since. As for Brock Lesnar, he was reportedly cleared by the legal team before his return.What did WWE CCO Triple H say about Vince McMahon's situation?In an interview with the Sports Agent, Triple H commented on the allegations against his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, and how he sees them.&quot;Sure. And all we can do is move forward for us as a company creative. You know, all we can do is move forward. And allegations are allegations, right? It’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life. Nobody is perfect. But accusations are made, and they, that’s a whole legal thing that is totally separate and aside from what we do,&quot; he said.You can check out his full interview below.Despite being in a tumultuous situation, The Game hasn't shied away from talking about McMahon in public. He gave props to the 79-year-old during his Hall of Fame speech earlier this year for helping him reach where he is today.