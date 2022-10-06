[Potential Spoiler] 5-time Intercontinental Champion reportedly set to be on WWE SmackDown this week

It seems like former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett might be back on the main roster by this week's episode of SmackDown. He is reportedly slated to be at tomorrow's taping of the blue brand.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the NXT color commentator is being brought in for Friday's event. Multiple sources have claimed that Barrett will be calling the show alongside Michael Cole, but it is yet to be confirmed.

If this is the case, seeing an established WWE star as Cole's broadcast partner will be interesting. Wade Barrett spent nearly six years on the main roster, leaving the company in 2016. He was a part of some memorable storylines, including the brief ascent of The Nexus in 2010.

The Englishman would likely replace Corey Graves at the announce table, who stepped in after Pat McAfee took a hiatus from WWE to work full-time on ESPN's College Gameday for the football season. The potential change makes sense, as tomorrow's episode will be the season premiere of SmackDown.

It does remain to be seen, though, if this will lead to an in-ring return for Wade Barrett. The five-time Intercontinental Champion has mentioned he is in good shape and would wrestle again if the right opportunity comes along.

What has WWE announced for the season premiere of SmackDown?

WWE has stacked tomorrow's episode of SmackDown with some big matches and moments. Taking place one day before Extreme Rules, a lot of the blue brand's stars will be focused on their current feuds. This includes GUNTHER and Sheamus, who will face each other in an Intercontinental Championship rematch from Clash at the Castle.

Meanwhile, The Bloodline has a busy night as Roman Reigns, and Logan Paul are set to come face-to-face to heat up their rivalry for Crown Jewel. Solo Sikoa will be in action as well, taking on Ricochet.

Additionally, on SmackDown, LA Knight's repackaging might be complete, and Legado del Fantasma will reportedly make their main roster debut. With Wade Barrett potentially on commentary, the blue brand may feel ever fresher than it has been recently.

