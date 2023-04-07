What to expect from Triple H's hyped promo on WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is set to address fans on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. A new report has shed light on what to expect from Hunter's promo on the blue brand.

Triple H welcomed fans into a new era on RAW after the company's sale to Endeavor was made official. The 14-time world champion thanked the WWE Universe and everyone else involved for their support throughout the years and promised that things would remain the same.

However, Vince McMahon is reportedly back making creative decisions, and there has been massive uncertainty among fans. Amid the chaos, Hunter is once again set to address the wrestling world tonight on SmackDown. A new report from Fight Fans has revealed that the veteran will most likely reiterate his words from the red brand, rather than delivering a huge announcement like some are hoping for.

"WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is set to appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, and we appear to have found information of what he will say. One of our sources has indicated that The Game will be largely reiterating on the FOX Network what he said on Monday’s episode of RAW."

Vince McMahon's return reportedly spoiled Triple H's plans to sign Jay White to WWE

Vince McMahon's return to running things backstage on RAW has caused a huge turmoil in the wrestling world. While many expected Triple H to make the booking decisions, numerous reports have noted that the 77-year-old was calling the shots on the red brand.

Amid all the chaos, Jay White signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. While WWE had a huge interest in signing SwitchBlade, according to the latest report from Fightful Select, the company "failed to communicate" properly in recent times, which could be attributed to Mr. McMahon's return.

While it's unknown if Vince McMahon is back to running things permanently, one can expect a clearer picture after Friday. The 77-year-old made several last-minute changes to RAW earlier this week, many of which did not sit well with fans.

