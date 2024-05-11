Why major WWE change did not happen this week - Reports

WWE is moving forward with its new era. This may be the company's most successful era yet as they continue to set new records and draw significant numbers across borders. The new era also means various upgrades and re-shuffling, but just like the card in pro wrestling, everything is subject to change.

The latest announcer shake-up within World Wrestling Entertainment has Alicia Taylor going from NXT to SmackDown, and Mike Rome going from the blue brand back to NXT. Taylor signed in December 2018 as a host at NXT events, but began ring announcing duties in April 2019. The 43-year-old debuted on SmackDown tonight. Rome signed in May 2016 as a NXT ring announcer. He worked the Florida shows and RAW until going exclusive to the red brand in late 2018. Since then, the 42-year-old has worked multiple main roster roles, and was drafted back to SmackDown in 2023.

Rome was reportedly going back to NXT to coincide with Taylor's call-up, and internal word was that he was expected to be on this week's show. However, Taylor was still there and even had an emotional goodbye with the NXT roster. Now an update from Fightful Select notes that Rome was backstage at the show on Tuesday, but he did not stay until the end.

WWE sources report that Rome was "re-familiarizing himself" with the role as he prepares to officially move back to WWE NXT. There was a belief that he would handle ring announcing duties on Tuesday, but now he will start next week.

Rome has been on the main roster for almost 2,100 days. With that said, the former Nickelodeon touring emcee was said to be enthusiastic about his NXT future and everything going on.

Triple H praises new WWE SmackDown ring announcer

The SmackDown brand officially has a new ring announcer as Alicia Taylor was called up from WWE NXT this week. She debuted on tonight's episode.

The 43-year-old drummer has been with World Wrestling Entertainment since December 2018. Triple H took to X after tonight's debut and praised the 43-year-old as an absolute powerhouse. The Chief Content Officer included one of his signature backstage photos.

"If you’re part of the #NXTUniverse, you know what an absolute powerhouse @AliciaTaylorNXT is. She was meant to have a @WWE microphone in her hand, and tonight, she makes her debut as an official member of the #SmackDown team. Thrilled to be working together again, rockstar," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Taylor was an accomplished drummer before joining WWE. She has played for names like Selena Gomez, Tracy Chapman, Kate Nash, Kelly Osbourne, Hannah Montana, and Colton Dixon, among others.

