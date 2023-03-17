WrestleMania 39 affected by WWE's preparation for sale - Reports

WrestleMania 39 is highly anticipated by the WWE Universe despite a few controversies surrounding the show. While several big names could return for a massive payday, many crew members will not travel to Los Angeles for the show, as per reports.

According to Ringside News, a tenured source within the Stamford-based promotion has revealed that there is "confusion" amongst them as the company prepares for its biggest show of the year, and at the same time, for the impending sale.

Due to budget cuts, the source has also stated that plenty of staff will not make it. In fact, more of them "are not" traveling to California than "are." Apparently, WWE is "examining costs across the board" as they prepare to sell the company's shares.

While it is hard to fathom WWE without the McMahon family in control, the Stamford-based promotion's sale seems inevitable and will happen in the not-too-distant future.

WWE WrestleMania 39 has all the makings to be a huge success

Despite several roadblocks along the way, Triple H and Co. have made sure their first WrestleMania since taking over creative will be a remarkable affair. The show will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While the card may be smaller this time around, all the bouts have the potential to create a "moment" one way or another.

A recent report by Xero News revealed that Triple H wants to create memorable moments on this year's edition of the Show of Shows, such as Brock Lesnar hitting Omos with an F-5, a potential heel turn by Trish Stratus, and so forth.

Aside from the aforementioned contests, WWE has officially announced Gunther's Intercontinental title defense on the show against Drew McIntyre or Sheamus.

Edge and Finn Balor will likely end their year-long rivalry when they step inside Hell in a Cell. The bout was made official this week on the red brand. Meanwhile, a Judgment Day member has labeled the brutal bout as The Rated-R Superstar's retirement match.

Another rumored bout is Rey Mysterio going one-on-one against his son Dominik Mysterio. The match will likely be added to the card in the coming weeks.

Lastly, The Usos will most definitely defend their tag titles on The Grandest Stage against fan favorites Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The company will likely give them the distinct honor of closing WrestleMania 39 Night One.

