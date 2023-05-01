Wrestling legend returns to work at show less than a week after major personal tragedy - Reports

Wrestling can be an extremely demanding profession. Personal life can often fall by the wayside as a result. ECW and WWE legend Tommy Dreamer had to step away from the ring temporarily but has already returned to IMPACT Wrestling over the weekend, as per the latest reports.

Tommy Dreamer is a true legend of the business. During his illustrious ECW career, there were only a handful of things that he hadn't done. Dreamer has gone down justifiably in ECW lore as one of their greatest wrestlers ever.

Unfortunately, he suffered a personal tragedy last week when his mother passed away.

"I wish I could hold your hand forever. I never thought this day would happen. I miss you so much already. Thank you all for your prayers, positive vibes & thoughts. Blessed to have her for 52years. I❤you mom."

In a time when many may take time away to mourn such a loss, Tommy Dreamer has already returned to work, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He produced the IMPACT Tapings at Cicero Stadium.

This comes after the legend announced during IMPACT Rebellion that his mother was suffering from ill health and that he would be stepping away from the ring for a while.

We at Sportskeeda wish Tommy Dreamer strength in this troubled time.

