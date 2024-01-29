WWE achieved major milestone at Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 took place last night at Tropicana Field, Florida, and was an incredible success for the company.

The Women's Royal Rumble kicked off the show and saw the return of Naomi. It was the former SmackDown Women's Champion's first appearance on WWE television since she walked out of the company alongside Sasha Banks in 2022.

The final three stars in the match were Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, and Bayley. Morgan caught Cargill with Oblivion to send her flying out of the ring. The Role Model then booted Liv to the floor to win her career's first Women's Royal Rumble match.

Cody Rhodes emerged victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble last night. The American Nightmare eliminated Gunther for the second year in a row and then launched CM Punk over the top rope to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 40. Rhodes and Roman Reigns had a staredown at the end of Royal Rumble 2024.

According to Fightful Select, WWE achieved a massive milestone last night at Royal Rumble 2024. The report notes that the promotion saw their largest viewership in the history of the Royal Rumble last night.

It was also the largest audience of any premium live event in history other than a WrestleMania event.

Expand Tweet

Bayley reacts to Naomi's return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Naomi returned to the promotion as the number two entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble. Her husband, The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso, was also the second entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble.

Speaking at the press conference following the premium live event last night, Bayley talked about Naomi and Natalya being the first two entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The Role Model stated she was happy to see Naomi back in the company and share the ring with her last night.

"Going out there and being in the ring with Naomi and Natalya and that first.. first three of us, legends. My first time doing anything on the main roster, it was a UK tour and it was me and Natalya vs Team BAD so like, they're the girls that really made me comfortable and took me in so being in there with them, they have been through everything, generations of this division and are still here helping everyone out, that was incredible and happy to have Naomi back," she said.

Expand Tweet

Triple H praised The Role Model following her victory last night. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar decides to challenge at WrestleMania 40.

Would you like to see Bayley battle Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky at WWE WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.