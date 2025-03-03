WWE agreed to a dangerous request at Elimination Chamber - Reports

WWE stepped up the game for Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and delivered a praiseworthy show on The Road to WrestleMania 41. A recent report suggested that the Stamford-based company even agreed to a dangerous request for one of the matches at the PLE.

In perhaps the most physical bout of the night, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn brutalized each other with numerous weapons during their Unsanctioned Match. In addition to the traditional chairs, tables, and bins, a chair wrapped in barbed wire was also used.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the barbed wire used for the match was neither gimmicked nor shaved down. The report added that the wrestling promotion went ahead with it despite the danger involved at the "request of at least one talent."

The Unsanctioned Match ended with The Prizefighter standing tall and securing the win. However, KO wanted to inflict more damage to Zayn after the finish, only for Randy Orton to make his surprise return and save the day.

Triple H opens up about Randy Orton's return at WWE Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton had been absent from WWE programming for several months. The Apex Predator was sidelined following a brutal attack from Kevin Owens on the November 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

During the post-show press conference of the recently concluded PLE, WWE's head of creative Triple H spoke about the veteran's return at the premium live event. The Game noted it was great to have The Viper back ahead of WrestleMania 41, while stating that the latter was still in the prime of his career.

"Of course, Randy Orton coming back tonight. When you have a star the caliber of Randy Orton, and an icon and just a legend like that, that is still sort of in the prime of his career and you're able to get him back and get him rolling in a meaningful way headed into WrestleMania, that's just incredible," he said. [From 31:45 - 32:10]

You can check out Triple H's comments in the video below:

With Randy Orton back in action, Kevin Owens could compete with the 44-year-old at The Showcase of the Immortals. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Sami Zayn heading into WrestleMania 41.

