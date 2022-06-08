WWE allegedly leaking rumors for top storyline because of Vince McMahon and other higher ups

Edge suffered a huge betrayal on RAW this week after Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest turned on him to join forces with Finn Balor, laying out the WWE Hall of Famer with a vicious attack.

As per recent reports, The Rated-R Superstar was kicked out of the villainous stable as WWE wanted Judgment Day to have supernatural elements, which did not sit well with the former.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



WWE made plans to bring a "supernatural" element to the group and Edge opposed it. This is what led to Finn Balor replacing him.



WELL then. According to Fightful Select, the decision to remove Edge from Judgment Day wasn't just a reaction to Cody Rhodes leaving for 6 months.WWE made plans to bring a "supernatural" element to the group and Edge opposed it. This is what led to Finn Balor replacing him.WELL then. According to Fightful Select, the decision to remove Edge from Judgment Day wasn't just a reaction to Cody Rhodes leaving for 6 months.WWE made plans to bring a "supernatural" element to the group and Edge opposed it. This is what led to Finn Balor replacing him.WELL then. 😳 https://t.co/dsHNISEbfr

According to Ringside News, the above report about Edge being unhappy with the creative direction of his group was leaked by Vince McMahon and other higher-ups to create a buzz for the storyline and get eyes on the Judgment Day.

"A tenured member of the creative team told us that “the speculation about Edge, and everyone guessing is exactly what Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Ed Koskey, Edge and anyone else involved want,” reported Ringside News.

Bully Ray shared his thoughts on WWE's booking of Edge

This week on RAW, Finn Balor sent shockwaves through the wrestling fraternity. He aligned himself with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest as the trio assaulted The Rated-R Superstar.

The decision came as a surprise to many as the group was just coming into its element with Edge teasing potential new members on social media every day. Speaking about the big swerve on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that he was just as shocked as everyone:

"Yes, without a doubt, I did not see it coming. I don't think anybody saw it coming, anybody who did say they saw it coming is full of cr*p. It was out of nowhere and they did what they had to do. This was not planned, this was not in the cards. They stuck Finn Balor in."

With Cody Rhodes sidelined for months due to injury, Edge's face turn could help bolster the babyface side of the red brand. The twist could also provide a boost to Finn Balor's career, who has done some of his best work in the past as a heel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far