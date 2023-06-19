WWE almost rehired troubled 27-year-old superstar last year - Reports

WWE reportedly came very close to bringing back a 27-year-old star last year, but his antics prevented them from doing so.

Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) was seemingly on track to become a major star in WWE, but it all fell apart. He was released from the company in 2021 and has fallen on hard times ever since. The former superstar was recently arrested in Orlando and has also been accused of inappropriate behavior by former WWE Superstar EC3.

According to the private Twitter account Better Wrestling Experience (Boozer), WWE was very close to rehiring the controversial star last year but ultimately chose not to. The former NXT North American Champion was captivating as a superstar but has never been able to get his personal life in order.

In August 2022, Dream was arrested in Orlando for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and an out-of-county warrant. TMZ obtained a heartbreaking video during the arrest, and the former champion claimed that he was working for WWE while apprehended.

Booker T doesn't believe Velveteen Dream will ever return to WWE

Hall of Famer Booker T doesn't think Velveteen Dream will ever get another opportunity to return to the company.

Speaking on a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore, Booker T noted that Dream had the potential to have a great career in the company but likely has thrown it all away due to his actions. Booker T said that Dream may now be in a position that he can't find a way back from.

“No. I do not. [Brad Gilmore always says] that you could put yourself where something could happen and it could be bad. Sometimes, you can never find your way back from it and I think Velveteen Dream is going to be one of those guys that would’ve had a hell of a career if...That’s the end of that story," he said.

During his time in the company, Velveteen Dream won the NXT North American Championship once. He also was awarded "Rivalry of the Year" with former superstar Aleister Black at the NXT Year-End Awards in 2017.

Dream displayed all the tools needed to be a successful superstar in the company but was unable to overcome issues in his personal life to see it through and make it to the main roster.

