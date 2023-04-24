WWE already has plans locked down for 28-year-old star's anticipated return - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 39 was a massive success. One of the most prominent names who wrestled on the show was Logan Paul. The social media star battled Seth Rollins on the first night of The Showcase of The Immortals.

As expected, The Maverick delivered an amazing bout to arguably steal the show. The match also featured him accidentally performing a dive on fellow YouTube Creator KSI, breaking the announcement table and generating a fantastic crowd reaction. Despite his excellent effort, he wasn't able to pick up the win. Fans now await his return to see him shine in the ring once again.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, the Stamford-based promotion already has plans locked down for Logan Paul's return. However, the date is not yet known.

"Ringside News reached out to ask about Logan Paul’s eventual WWE return. It’s only a mater of time before the YouTuber turned WWE Superstar comes back. It turns out that those plans are already in place."

While fans can expect the 28-year-old star's return for SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit, there is no confirmation yet.

"We were able to confirm that there is a plan for Logan Paul’s return. That being said, the exact event was not confirmed. While SummerSlam in Detroit is a very plausible landing pad for Paul’s next WWE match, we were given an ambiguous “neither confirm nor deny” when asked about the biggest party of the summer." Ringside News stated.

With the plans already in place, fans can expect a great storyline featuring The Maverick to take shape soon. He could continue his rivalry with Seth Rollins or even challenge a top champion once he makes a comeback.

Logan Paul aims to win a WWE Championship once he returns

Fans might know that the YouTube sensation's contract with WWE recently expired, and he has already signed a new multi-year contract. Considering his performance inside the squared circle, a new deal is no surprise.

While discussing the topic in an interview with ESPN, Logan Paul stated that he thinks he can win a championship in the promotion soon, and would love to show everyone that one can achieve anything with hard work.

“The idea with this multiyear contract was to get really creative around the story that we're telling as my professional wrestling career unfolds. Being the hyperambitious person that I am, I'm going for a belt...'I'd love to have it on my résumé, and I'd love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything." (H/T ESPN)

Considering his in-ring ability and his passion for the sport, he could certainly win a championship to add to his professional wrestling résumé.

