WWE canceled major plans for The Usos - Reports 

Jimmy and Jey Uso's reunion at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 turned out to be a forgettable one for the duo. Not only did they lose their match, but Jey seems to have suffered a legitimate injury, too. A report by BodySlam recently reported that The Usos's entrance at the event also saw a last-minute change.Considering this was Jimmy and Jey's first match together in several months, most fans assumed that WWE would let the brothers seal a victory over Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. However, this wasn't meant to be, as The Yeet Man got busted open deep into the match. This forced the higher-ups to fast-track the ending that saw a bloodied Jey being pinned by Reed as the crowd rained down boos.BodySlam reported that WWE made another change to The Usos even before the bell rang at Wrestlepalooza. It was noted that Jimmy and Jey were initially supposed to come out to their original theme music, but those plans were axed.The former Tag Team Champions ended up coming out to an altered version of their OG music that was remixed with Jey Uso's Yeet theme song.Jimmy Uso is a fan of his brother Jey's entrance in WWEIt's no secret that Jey's entrance has taken over the wrestling world over the last year, with every arena reverberating with Yeet chants whenever he walks in. In a recent chat with ESPN, Jimmy Uso went as far as to claim that his brother's entrance had even surpassed that of The Undertaker and The Rock.&quot;He’s [Jey Uso] had the hottest intro in the game. I sit here today and never thought it would get bigger than The Undertaker, yeah, I said it. I thought this entrance would never get bigger than The Rock, yeah, I said it. This boy come out here every day, dawg! Be yeetin and got the whole--that's love! That's present!&quot; Jimmy Uso said.WWE is yet to provide any update on Jey Uso's condition after Wrestlepalooza, and only time will tell if this puts a speedbreaker on The Usos' reunion.