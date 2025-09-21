WWE canceled major plans for The Usos - Reports 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 21, 2025 07:10 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Jimmy and Jey Uso's reunion at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 turned out to be a forgettable one for the duo. Not only did they lose their match, but Jey seems to have suffered a legitimate injury, too. A report by BodySlam recently reported that The Usos's entrance at the event also saw a last-minute change.

Ad

Considering this was Jimmy and Jey's first match together in several months, most fans assumed that WWE would let the brothers seal a victory over Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. However, this wasn't meant to be, as The Yeet Man got busted open deep into the match. This forced the higher-ups to fast-track the ending that saw a bloodied Jey being pinned by Reed as the crowd rained down boos.

BodySlam reported that WWE made another change to The Usos even before the bell rang at Wrestlepalooza. It was noted that Jimmy and Jey were initially supposed to come out to their original theme music, but those plans were axed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former Tag Team Champions ended up coming out to an altered version of their OG music that was remixed with Jey Uso's Yeet theme song.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Jimmy Uso is a fan of his brother Jey's entrance in WWE

It's no secret that Jey's entrance has taken over the wrestling world over the last year, with every arena reverberating with Yeet chants whenever he walks in. In a recent chat with ESPN, Jimmy Uso went as far as to claim that his brother's entrance had even surpassed that of The Undertaker and The Rock.

Ad
"He’s [Jey Uso] had the hottest intro in the game. I sit here today and never thought it would get bigger than The Undertaker, yeah, I said it. I thought this entrance would never get bigger than The Rock, yeah, I said it. This boy come out here every day, dawg! Be yeetin and got the whole--that's love! That's present!" Jimmy Uso said.

WWE is yet to provide any update on Jey Uso's condition after Wrestlepalooza, and only time will tell if this puts a speedbreaker on The Usos' reunion.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications