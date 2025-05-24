WWE canceled plans for Bloodline member; SmackDown star didn't like it - Reports

The new Bloodline has undergone big changes on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks. The addition of JC Mateo has helped resurrect the villainous faction. Details on scrapped plans for the former NJPW star have now emerged.

Jeff Cobb made his debut under the same name at the Backlash Premium Live Event. His moniker didn't last too long, as he was renamed as JC Mateo the following week.

Interestingly, another ring name was internally discussed for the Bloodline member. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company pitched the idea of using "JC Mantaza," a callback to his persona from his Lucha Underground days.

However, WWE didn't have full control of the name since it belonged to Lucha Underground. Given the legal complications and the fact that Jeff Cobb wasn't himself a fan of reverting to his old name, the company decided not to acquire the intellectual property for "JC Mantaza".

JC Mateo reacts to his WWE debut

In an interview with KUAM News, JC Mateo shared his initial thoughts before his WWE debut.

He said he was overwhelmed by the reaction from fans.

“It’s pretty cool to hear a live reaction. Especially for somebody who that — for my case, I didn’t come up through the WWE system. I made a name for myself outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. So, it’s always scary when you’re gonna debut...You’re kind of like, ‘Oh man, I hope the people know who I am.’ Hearing that reaction firsthand was like, very — thank goodness their camera didn’t zoom in on my arms but the goosebumps, it was there for sure.”

Mateo is now hoping to make a name for himself and replicate his past success as he looks to find his footing on the blue brand. The 42-year-old wrestler defeated LA Knight in his in-ring debut last week.

He continued his winning ways on SmackDown last night, teaming with Jacob Fatu to defeat Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix in a tag team match.

However, the Samoan Werewolf hasn't accepted JC Mateo into the family, precisely because he is not blood-related. Is another Bloodline civil war on the horizon? Only time will tell.

