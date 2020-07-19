×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Last minute rumors: Real reptiles in swamp fight, Details on Eye for an Eye match

Who will win the Eye for an Eye match at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV later tonight?
Who will win the Eye for an Eye match at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV later tonight?
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 19 Jul 2020, 13:17 IST
Rumors
Advertisement

WWE Extreme Rules will take place later tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Five titles will be on the line including Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against former tag-team partner, Dolph Ziggler. We also have the non-title Swamp Fight between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

Also on the card is the "Eye for an Eye" match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio where the winner will have to remove the eye of his opponent. How will WWE do this? We take a look at details for the Eye for an Eye match and a whole lot more.

#5 WWE could use real reptiles for the Swamp Fight

Braun Strowman faces Braun Wyatt in a Swamp Fight but it won
Braun Strowman faces Braun Wyatt in a Swamp Fight but it won't be for the title

Bray Wyatt will face Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules in a Swamp Fight. The match will be done in the cinematic style which WWE has favoured for some of their big matches recently.

Thanks to WrestlingInc, we've had more details about the Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules. The match is expected to last between 20 to 30 minutes. The report also said that the match was shot at a location two hours out of Orlando and the whole thing took around seven hours to film. Another interesting detail on the report revealed that WWE had used real reptiles during the filming including an alligator as well as a snake at Extreme Rules.

The report also said the finish would have a kidnapping angle, similar to Friday The 13th. Bray Wyatt was also heavily involved in the match and had a lot of ideas regarding things that could be done.

Interestingly, the report says Vince McMahon has not been involved in this match.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 19 Jul 2020, 13:17 IST
WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Rey Mysterio Seth Rollins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी