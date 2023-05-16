WWE hesitant to put World Heavyweight Championship on Seth Rollins - Reports

While Seth Rollins is widely considered to be a favorite to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a new report has claimed that there is hesitancy in putting the title on him due to his outside the squared circle ventures.

The Visionary has been heavily rumored to be the very first World Heavyweight Championship ever since the title was introduced by Triple H. He reached the final of the ongoing tournament after defeating Finn Balor in a singles match on last week's RAW. Rollins will face AJ Styles in the finals of the tournament. The Phenomenal booked his ticket to the Night of Champions after defeating Bobby Lashley in the semifinals on SmackDown.

Despite being in the finals of the tournament, Rollins was not present on the red brand last night. According to WRKD Wrestling, RAW featured a pre-taped segment of The Visionary because he was busy with the shoot of Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order. The report also noted that while some in the company are happy for the former WWE Champion, his outside-the-ring ventures have also made a few hesitant to put the newly-minted title on him.

Seth Rollins is closing in on a historic WWE record

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's most consistent performers over the last decade. The Visionary has put on excellent matches against a wide range of opponents and elevated others who have worked with him.

Rollins will be competing against AJ Styles at Night of Champions to determine the new World Heavyweight Champion. As pointed out by Wrestling Stats & Info, this would also mean that the former Shield member will become the first wrestler in WWE's 70-year history to be involved in three different matches to crown an inaugural champion.

Seth Rollins also competed in the match to determine the inaugural NXT Champion and inaugural Universal Champion. While he was able to capture the NXT Championship, he came up short against Finn Balor, who went on to become the first-ever Universal Champion.

