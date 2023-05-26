WWE higher-up on Seth Rollins' status within the company following his latest movie role - Report

Fightful Select is reporting some new information on WWE Superstar Seth "Freakin" Rollins' role within the company following the reveal of his latest movie role.

Several weeks ago, the world learned about WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' role in an upcoming film, Captain America: New World Order. While fans of The Visionary were ecstatic to see him join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were questions on how this could affect his position in WWE.

So much so that a report began making the rounds that the company was "hesitant" to give him the World Heavyweight Championship due to fears of additional film roles.

However, according to the most recent Fightful Select drop, this could not be further from the truth. According to a close source, which the outlet identifies as a WWE higher-up, the company is extremely pleased with Rollins securing the film role. Going as far as to say that the suggestion the company views the role as "anything but a positive is an unrealistic way of thinking."

The source did note that they could not speak to how previous regimes would have reacted to the news, which Fightful acknowledges could have been very "hit or miss." However, the source notes that things are different now, especially with Endeavor's presence.

The report also confirmed that the company was made well aware of the film booking and that Seth Rollins has already finished filming. Despite the fact that the former Universal Champion needed to pre-record his backstage interview on a recent episode of RAW, the source says everything is going according to plan.

This Saturday, Seth Rollins will face off against AJ Styles at the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia; the winner will be awarded the newly-unveiled World Heavyweight Championship.

The Phenomenal One and The Visionary have only squared off against one another a total of five times in singles action during their time in WWE. Rollins holds four wins in those contests, including a successful Universal Championship defense against Styles in 2019.

Who is WWE Superstar Seth Rollins playing in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order film?

Seth Rollins' role in the upcoming Marvel film has been the topic of many conversations. However, it seems clear that Rollins has been cast to be a member of the Serpent Society.

"Serpent Society is an organization of snake-themed criminals and villains. The Society was established by Sidewinder and served as a spiritual organization to Serpent Squad. The Society was created to unite all snakes of the world under one roof and offer them better pay, benefits, and job security." - ComicBasics.com

Seth Rollins is certainly not the first WWE Superstar to dip his toe into the world of acting. Of course, big names like The Rock, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin have all been a part of massive blockbuster films.

In addition, Rollins becomes the third WWE Superstar to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Triple H played a small role in the 2004 film Blade: Trinity and Dave Bautista has gained worldwide recognition for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

