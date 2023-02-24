WWE to hold two Premium Live Events in May 2023; popular PLE returning after 21 years with changed name - Reports

WWE's potential premium live event plans following WrestleMania 39 have been made known. The company is seemingly set to hold two major shows in May 2023, both of which are old favorites.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics in a Patreon-exclusive video, WWE will hold Backlash on May 6. The WrestleMania branding looks to be dropped from the name of the premium live event, which might emanate from Saudi Arabia based on previous booking-related reports.

Thurston further reported that WWE King and Queen of the Ring is set for May 27. This comes after the company filed a trademark for the same name a few months ago.

King of the Ring was an annual pay-per-view from 1993 to 2002. The tournament has been held multiple times since then, but it has yet to return as a full-blown event. 2023 would be the first year to feature King of the Ring as its own show in over two decades, albeit with an updated name to reflect the female version of it as well.

WWE had previously confirmed the next two premium live events following 'King and Queen of the Ring,' with Money in the Bank taking place in London on July 1. Following that, the company will hold SummerSlam on August 5.

Who did WWE crown King of the Ring in 2021?

The most recent King of the Ring tournament was in October 2021, with the final taking place at Crown Jewel. Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor in Saudi Arabia to realise his lifelong dream of winning the tournament.

He would keep the royal ensemble for a few months and even had a mini-feud with Roman Reigns. Woods defeated The Tribal Chief by disqualification during it. He has actively spoken about his victory ever since it happened on the November 12, 2021, episode of SmackDown.

2021 also saw WWE debut the female version of King of the Ring, with the company calling it the Queen's Crown tournament. Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop (aka Piper Niven) in the final, which also took place at Crown Jewel. Based on the above report, the tournament is set to be renamed Queen of the Ring.

It will be interesting to see how Triple H books the revived premium live event and whether he will add any stakes for the tournament winners.

Are you excited to see King (and Queen) of the Ring return as a premium live event? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes