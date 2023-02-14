WWE PPV schedule 2023: Is Triple H taking his troops to Saudi Arabia after WrestleMania Hollywood?

The confirmed WWE PPV schedule 2023 shows that WrestleMania 39 is going to be the next event for the main roster. However, it looks like a major show after it will take place internationally.

WrestleMania Hollywood is just months away and so far, the matches announced are already getting fans excited. Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will face for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Cody Rhodes will battle it out against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. However, it looks like The Tribal Chief already has another appearance planned.

According to Xero News, WWE is working to host a premium live event in Saudi Arabia after the April shows at the SoFi Stadium. The report also stated that the show might be WrestleMania Backlash like in previous years, and it may have Reigns at the main event.

"Source tells me that the working plan has Roman Reigns main eventing the Saudi Arabia show in May. It's currently unknown what the PPV will be called, but my source tells me he wouldn't be surprised if it was "WrestleMania: Backlash" in Saudi Arabia," reported Xero News.

Currently, the WWE PPV schedule 2023 shows that Money in the Bank is the next premium live event that will take place on the main roster after WrestleMania 39. Since it will be on July 1, 2023, the company will have time to add more events in between.

WWE PPV schedule 2023: Multiple events will be held internationally

The next major show for the WWE PPV schedule 2023 is Elimination Chamber. The premium live event will be on February 18, 2023, and will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. To no surprise, multiple Canadian stars will also be on the card.

Sami Zayn will be in the main event against Reigns for the latter's title. Meanwhile, Edge will team up with WWE legend and real-life wife Beth Phoenix against Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

Natalya will also be present to face Asuka, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carmella inside the Elimination Chamber. The winner will determine who will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Money in the Bank is also the next premium live event scheduled to take place internationally, as it will take place at The O2 in London. Reports also stated that for the show, a special match might take place as well.

"We have received some information this morning about King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring. A source has informed us that the current plan is for the King and Queen of the Ring's to be crowned at the MITB PLE."

It remains to be seen what kind of additions and changes will be made to the WWE PPV schedule 2023 in the upcoming months.

