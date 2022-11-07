What is WWE's PPV schedule in 2022-2023 after Crown Jewel?

WWE fans are still reeling from the outstanding performances at Crown Jewel 2022 but the journey is not over yet. The promotion has a number of events planned for the end of the year and the beginning of 2023. More are expected to be added in the future.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was recently the platform for some high-profile matches and heavyweight clashes. Omos and Braun Strowman exceeded expectations while the main event stole the show as Roman Reigns fought Logan Paul to defend his Undisputed Title in a high-voltage blockbuster.

The next stop for WWE's grand schemes is Survivor Series WarGames. The event will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday, November 26. With a seating capacity of over 20000, Survivor Series is expected to be a huge success.

Triple H has introduced a classic multi-man/multi-woman WarGames match, set to take place inside a specialized steel-cage structure, to end the faction feuds developing in both brands. Damage CTRL and The Bloodline are rumored participants for the WarGames matches.

WWE currently has no premium live event planned for December. Moving forward to 2023, the infamous Royal Rumble event will take place on January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes are expected to return on the Road to WrestleMania. The 2023 Elimination Chamber will occur on February 18, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The next 'Show of Shows' is being hyped as WrestleMania Hollywood. The 39th edition of the PLE is rumored to involve Bianca Belair attempting to make history by defeating the Fourth Horsewoman, Charlotte Flair. John Cena is also expected to return, while The Rock vs. Roman Reigns blockbuster needs no explanation.

Triple H and WWE are aiming to bring back the 'King of the Ring' premium event

Much has transpired since Triple H took charge of the WWE product. The returns of numerous superstars have become a highlight of the 'Triple H era'. The Head of Creative is now reportedly looking to make major changes to the PPV schedule.

The King of the Ring tournament has been a semi-regular concept in recent years. Xavier Woods won the 2021 edition but was last seen as a pay-per-view event in 2002. According to Dave Meltzer of WON, the glorifying event will return in place of the WWE Day 1 PLE.

