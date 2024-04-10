WWE hoping to bring back major name following WrestleMania appearance - Reports

WWE's 40th annual WrestleMania was the biggest of all time. The two-night event featured several major names, and now officials are hoping at least one top star does more with the company.

Night One of WrestleMania XL saw retired NFL star Jason Kelce invade Lincoln Financial Field with former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Lane Johnson. The Super Bowl LII champions helped Andrade and Rey Mysterio defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar after an 11-minute match.

Going into WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins invited Jason and brother Travis Kelce to The Grandest Stage of Them All. It remains to be seen if there were talks with Travis, but TMZ Sports reports that the older Kelce brother would be welcomed back to WWE with open arms as he "crushed" his appearance.

Backstage sources were asked if the company is interested in booking Jason again, and they received a resounding "Yes!" in response. There are people within WWE who feel like Kelce will be a perfect fit for the promotion with his freak athleticism and larger-than-life personality.

The Miz is one of these supporters, who told TMZ he'd offer to train Kelce. The news outlet added that it's unclear if Kelce would take the Stamford-based promotion up on any offer.

Triple H comments on NFL stars at WWE WrestleMania XL

A celebrity highlight of WrestleMania 40 Saturday was the surprise appearance by NFL stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

The Philadelphia Eagles legends came out wearing lucha masks during Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The crowd exploded when they were unmasked.

Triple H took to X after the match and commented on the 'Mania debuts of Kelce and Johnson. He included one of his signature backstage photos.

"When #WrestleMania XL takes over Philly, you're bound to see some @Eagles. @LaneJohnson65 @JasonKelce," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

WrestleMania 40 featured popular celebrities, both in the crowd watching the show and participating in it. The names in attendance included Drew Barrymore, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Jake Paul, Lil BaBy, Wale, Gabriel Iglesias, O'Shea Jackson Jr., IShowSpeed, and Vanessa Hudgens, among others.

