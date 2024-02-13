Travis Kelce won his third Super Bowl in Vegas last weekend at Super Bowl 58 and celebrated alongside his brother Jason at an afterparty. The brothers had a night to remember that saw Travis as a DJ and Jason having a good time. In other news, WrestleMania 40 is less than two months away and is considered the Super Bowl of wrestling.

Recently, WWE superstar and Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins spoke to Sports Illustrated (h/t Fightful's Jeremy Lambert). He invited the Kelce brothers and their partners, Swifties, and the two-time All-Pro tight end George Kittle to WrestleMania:

"I would extend an invitation to both George and Travis. We're in Philly, his brother [Jason Kelce] is there. We can have both of the Kelces there, why not? Let's have a party. Bring your girl. Bring all the Swifties. Let's go. I love everybody. Let's party. George, he's coming to WrestleMania anyway."

"He was at WrestleMania last year, he comes to all the WrestleManias, he's coming anyway. I'd love to have the Kelces there. All of them. Bring the whole crew."

Jason Kelce wore a luchador wrestling mask similar to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Also, Jason is a six-time All-Pro with the Philadelphia Eagles as WrestleMania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles' home stadium. Jason's viral shirtless moment and Travis' fashion, which matches Rollins, show they're a natural fit in WWE.

Add in the star power of Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who could make an appearance that would introduce Swifties to wrestling. Swift and Kelce are arguably the most talked about and must-see couple worldwide. Having them along with Jason could make WrestleMania 40 a must-see event in its own right.

Travis Kelce could join a couple of other TEs who appeared at WrestleMania

George Kittle is no stranger to being on WrestleMania. The San Francisco 49ers star appeared at the event last April at SoFi stadium to help Pat McAfee. After being provoked, Kittle came from the crowd to clothesline WWE superstar The Miz.

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski is another tight end who is no stranger to WrestleMania. He won the now-retired 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36 in Orlando.