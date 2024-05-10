WWE has major plans to debut faction at King and Queen of the Ring - Reports

There are reportedly plans in place for a major faction to debut at WWE King and Queen of the Ring later this month. The premium live event is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on May 25.

WWE has been teasing fans with mysterious QR codes off late and it could be leading to something special at King and Queen of the Ring. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Stamford-based promotion is planning on debuting the new version of the Wyatt Family at the upcoming premium live event.

"The codes being left hint to the idea of the new Wyatt Family being introduced on this show," shared Meltzer. [H/T: Ringside News]

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away at the age of 36 years last August. His brother, WWE Superstar Bo Dallas, has been rumored to portray Uncle Howdy's character in the past. Lately, there have been various rumors of the mysterious figure returning to WWE soon.

WWE personality Sam Roberts makes prediction about the Wyatt Family

Popular media personality Sam Roberts recently shared his thoughts on the QR codes being shown on WWE television and predicted Uncle Howdy would appear at King and Queen of the Ring.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts noted that some of the QR codes have led fans to creepy audio files. He said that one of the files had led him to believe that Uncle Howdy and his faction could be debuting at the upcoming premium live event in Jeddah.

"The most interesting part of all of this is that one of the audio files is called VXXV.mp3, or whatever it is. VXXV are obviously Roman numerals, and that means 5-25. V is five, XXV is 25, Five-25 is May 25th. May 25th is the date of the King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view. So, while we didn't get Uncle Howdy at Backlash, I've got to believe we're getting something at King and Queen of the Ring. And if that's May 25th, that could be our fun summer story," he said.

Erick Rowan was a part of the Wyatt Family and has reportedly re-signed with the promotion. It will be fascinating to see if the rumored faction finally debuts at King and Queen of the Ring later this month and whether all the rumors of recent weeks hold any truth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback